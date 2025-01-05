Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 130 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $114,220,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,663,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2,833.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 110,143 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,981,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BLD opened at $316.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.23. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $302.70 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.38.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

