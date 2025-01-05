Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 18,025 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 523.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,553,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,049 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,131,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

