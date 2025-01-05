Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 290 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in YETI were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in YETI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,859 shares in the last quarter.

YETI opened at $38.12 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.

Several analysts have commented on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

