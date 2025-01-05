Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 5,517 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 130,477 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

HAIN stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $558.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

