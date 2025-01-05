Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 570 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stride were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Stride by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 4.8% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Stride by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. This trade represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Stride Stock Up 0.8 %

Stride stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $112.80. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

