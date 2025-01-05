Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 517.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

