Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 15.6% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 581,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 215.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 590,975 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.0 %

Hexcel stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

