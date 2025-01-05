Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $173,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.12. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.09.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

