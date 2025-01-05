Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $140,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. CL King initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

Haemonetics Trading Up 2.1 %

HAE opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

