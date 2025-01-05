Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $196,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crocs were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

