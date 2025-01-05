Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PVH were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 270.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 116.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 0.6 %

PVH stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $89.56 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.22%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

