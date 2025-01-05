Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after acquiring an additional 793,020 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEU opened at $57.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.