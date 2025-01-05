Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FMR LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,801,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,432,000 after buying an additional 878,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,111,000 after acquiring an additional 652,836 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,111,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 595,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.89.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,311. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $247.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.63.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.