Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $267,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 61.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 195,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 74,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 373.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 841,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 369.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 333,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 277,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

EXTR opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,443.10. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,956.49. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,725 shares of company stock valued at $863,546 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

