Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 225 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Clorox were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 60.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 353,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.