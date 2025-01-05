Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 290 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 167.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $4,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

