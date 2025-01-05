Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 368 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after buying an additional 897,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,661,000 after buying an additional 111,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 409,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU opened at $37.29 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

