Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 840 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 108.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.41. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.