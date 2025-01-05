Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 3,567 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 468,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,759,000 after buying an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,350,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,116,000 after acquiring an additional 174,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 89.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

