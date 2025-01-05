Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CACI International were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 42.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $420.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $314.06 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CACI International from $637.00 to $564.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CACI

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.