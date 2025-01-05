Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $91.18 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

