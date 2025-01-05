Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 1,080 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp Price Performance
NYSE RAMP opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.12 and a beta of 0.97. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.
LiveRamp Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
