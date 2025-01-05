Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 1,460 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Doximity were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $710,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 1,824.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 265,104 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 40.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 6,242.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 650,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 640,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $55.22 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

