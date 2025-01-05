Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 31 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.55.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

ZBRA stock opened at $391.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $233.95 and a 52 week high of $413.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

