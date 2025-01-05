Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 330 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $154.00.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

