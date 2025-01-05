Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 5,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

