Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 870 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 173,624 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16.

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

