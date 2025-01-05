Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 96 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after buying an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $54,988,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $242.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day moving average is $233.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.87 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.70.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. This represents a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

