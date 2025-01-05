Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after purchasing an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $135.79 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

