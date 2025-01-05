Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 48,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 366,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,784.41. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 319,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

