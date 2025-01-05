Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.86 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 42493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 37.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

