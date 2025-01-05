CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $25.00. 24,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 54,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

CBLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

