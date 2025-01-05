CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$547,890.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$547,890.00.

Anthony Michael Aulicino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 20,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$197,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 17,667 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.99, for a total transaction of C$158,826.33.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$10.00 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.43 and a 52-week high of C$10.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of C$606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$582.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.