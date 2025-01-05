Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 10.7% – What’s Next?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.47 ($0.09). 2,318,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,567,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business

