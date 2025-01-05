Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.59 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09). 1,136,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 975,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Challenger Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Challenger Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.