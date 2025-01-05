Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.59 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Approximately 1,136,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 975,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).
Challenger Energy Group Trading Up 8.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.45. The firm has a market cap of £15.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
About Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger Energy Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.