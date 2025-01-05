Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.40 and last traded at $147.99. Approximately 1,337,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,169,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average is $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19,404.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after buying an additional 3,456,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.