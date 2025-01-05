China Gas Holdings Limited (CGHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on March 5th

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4823 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.
China Gas Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CGHLY opened at $21.07 on Friday. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.
About China Gas
