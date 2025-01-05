Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $271.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day moving average is $277.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 12 month low of $222.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.