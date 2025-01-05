CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 10.2% – What’s Next?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.41. 9,484,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,268,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,187 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 364.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 305,316 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
