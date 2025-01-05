Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.28 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 98947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

