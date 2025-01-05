Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Critical Comparison

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $1.01 billion 2.39 -$103.61 million ($0.03) -201.67 B2Gold $1.91 billion 1.77 $10.10 million ($0.56) -4.59

This table compares Coeur Mining and B2Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -0.44% 1.78% 0.86% B2Gold -38.42% 7.53% 5.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 1 4 1 3.00 B2Gold 0 5 1 0 2.17

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 29.13%. B2Gold has a consensus target price of $4.12, indicating a potential upside of 60.18%. Given B2Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats B2Gold on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

