Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 3,843 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.30.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

