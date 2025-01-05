Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 3,843 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
