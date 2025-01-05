Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.38. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 284,802 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 2.8 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is -146.67%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

Featured Articles

