Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.38. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 284,802 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 2.8 %
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is -146.67%.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.