Comparing Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) & Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) and Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bombardier and Chemring Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bombardier N/A N/A N/A $0.25 281.57 Chemring Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.60) -7.33

Chemring Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bombardier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bombardier 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemring Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bombardier and Chemring Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bombardier currently has a consensus price target of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.07%. Given Bombardier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Chemring Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bombardier and Chemring Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bombardier N/A N/A N/A Chemring Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Bombardier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Chemring Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bombardier pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Chemring Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bombardier pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemring Group pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemring Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Bombardier beats Chemring Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications. It serves multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services. It also provides countermeasures and energetics products, including aerodynamic and kinematic flare; chaf cart and pack; seduction and distraction cart; initiator, separation and explosive bolts, nuts, and pin pullers and pushers; initiators, actuators, retractors and systems, time delay devices, ejection handles and sequencers, gas generators, cutters, canopy remover thruster, and thermal battery; wing, fin, elevon deployment actuators, wing and tail retention systems, separation nuts, pyrovalves, and safe and arm devices; joint combined aircrew system, system communication and oxygen, and altitude combined aircrew system tester; HMX, RDX, NTO, Alkyl-NENA, and acetic acid; and advanced performance bangalore torpedo, SX4, PE8, charge demolition user filled conical and linear, igniter safety fuze electric, detonating cord booster, demolition detonator electric and non-electric, detonating cord, and safety fuze. In addition, the company offers metron actuators and gas generators; igniters and fuzeheads, and canopy severance cords and explosive transmission cords; extruded double base propellant for ejection systems and rocket motors; and PED MK 2, breach MC, shrike exploder, mini shrike, long range initiation system, WASP, pigstick, hotrod, mini and midi disruptor, freeze neutralizing kit, fuse extractor, and rocket wrench. Chemring Group PLC was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

