Comparing Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG) & Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Cimpress shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Cimpress shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Samfine Creation Holdings Group and Cimpress, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samfine Creation Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Cimpress has a consensus price target of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.67%. Given Cimpress’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimpress is more favorable than Samfine Creation Holdings Group.

This table compares Samfine Creation Holdings Group and Cimpress”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samfine Creation Holdings Group $148.40 million 0.25 N/A N/A N/A Cimpress $3.34 billion 0.53 $173.68 million $5.82 12.09

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than Samfine Creation Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Samfine Creation Holdings Group and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samfine Creation Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Cimpress 4.69% -27.15% 8.34%

Summary

Cimpress beats Samfine Creation Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

