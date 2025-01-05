Comparing Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) & Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) and Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream and Summit Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 36.16% 18.91% 7.03% Summit Midstream -23.01% 0.71% 0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Antero Midstream and Summit Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 1 2 0 0 1.67 Summit Midstream 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Antero Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Given Antero Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream is more favorable than Summit Midstream.

This table compares Antero Midstream and Summit Midstream”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $1.15 billion 6.52 $371.79 million $0.81 19.21 Summit Midstream $449.92 million 0.90 -$38.95 million ($12.81) -2.97

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream. Summit Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Summit Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Antero Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Summit Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Midstream has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats Summit Midstream on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Summit Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.