Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) vs. Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS) Head-To-Head Review

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) and Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Janone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Janone N/A -2,940.01% -39.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Connect Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Janone shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Janone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connect Biopharma $24.12 million 2.69 -$59.50 million N/A N/A Janone $7.11 million 10.86 -$7.81 million N/A N/A

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Janone”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Janone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Connect Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Connect Biopharma and Janone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connect Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Janone 0 0 0 0 0.00

Connect Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 580.85%. Given Connect Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than Janone.

Volatility and Risk

Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janone has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Connect Biopharma beats Janone on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate is rademikibart (formerly CBP-201), an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha, which is a validated target for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma, currently under Phase 3 studies; and icanbelimod (formerly CBP-307), an oral small molecule Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 modulator, currently under Phase 2 clinical for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Janone

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The company’s lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs; and designs, develops, and sells cellular transceiver modules and associated wireless services. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

