Contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 37.79% 14.33% 6.48% Annaly Capital Management 2.59% 14.75% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 7 3 0 2.18 Annaly Capital Management 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CubeSmart and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

CubeSmart presently has a consensus target price of $49.91, indicating a potential upside of 17.93%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. CubeSmart pays out 117.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out -3,714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and Annaly Capital Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $1.06 billion 9.00 $410.76 million $1.77 23.91 Annaly Capital Management $320.33 million 33.21 -$1.64 billion ($0.07) -271.14

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Annaly Capital Management on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.