Contrasting Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) & GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI)

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 12.59% 11.58% 7.89% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSV has a beta of -167.17, indicating that its stock price is 16,817% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and GSV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $380.52 million 2.29 $81.10 million $0.36 18.53 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Granite Ridge Resources and GSV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 1 2.75 GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than GSV.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats GSV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

